WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) told Wednesday President Trump’s nominee to lead the Veterans Administration that he wants him to succeed.

“We are seeing political interest groups given a seat at the table instead of veterans. I hope you agree that this type of behavior undermines the VA’s mission to serve the millions of veterans who rely on the VA,” Sen. Tester said.

“The VA has larger challenges ahead. It simply cannot afford to get weighed down by unforced errors,” Tester told VA secretary nominee Robert Wilkie at a Senate hearing.”

Sen. Tester is the ranking minority member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, which is tasked with vetting Wilkie.

The Democrat was a key figure in the withdrawal of President Trump’s previous nominee, Ronny Jackson, who backed out after anonymous allegations of misconduct were raised against him.

Sen. Tester said he had received those complaints from people who had worked with Jackson in the White House medical office. The allegations prompted critical tweets from President Trump, who hinted at campaigning against Sen. Tester in his re-election bid.

U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., chairman and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, released Thursday the following statement announcing their support:

“Mr. Wilkie is a respected, talented nominee for VA secretary, and I am proud to support his nomination,” said Isakson. “The Department of Veterans Affairs needs a leader who will help move the VA away from problems of the past and toward solutions of the future by implementing the legislation we passed to address significant problems confronting the department. Mr. Wilkie has the expertise and the positive attitude to take on challenges that lie ahead, and I look forward to working with him to help transform the VA into a department worthy of our veterans and one that is indicative of a nation grateful for their service.”

“Mr. Wilkie committed to putting veterans first and I’m pleased to support him,” said Tester. “The VA is navigating rough waters, and I will hold Mr. Wilkie accountable for serving our veterans. As long as he maintains good communication with Chairman Isakson and me, we’ll make sure that VA has the tools to right the ship for Montana’s and America’s veterans.”