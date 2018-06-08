FERGUS COUNTY- Daniel James Clark of Billings has been identified as the third victim of a crash south of Grass Range.

Fergus County Coroner R.J. Brown said in a press release on Friday that Clark, 19 years old, died in the crash that happened Tuesday evening on Highway 87.

Chelsea R. Simpson, 29, and Gage F. Hall, 24, both of Roundup, also died in the crash. All three died at the scene.

Clark was previously unidentified; the names of Simpson and Hall were released on Wednesday.

Authorities said Simpson and Hall were in an SUV traveling south when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

There is no word yet on whether alcohol, speed, or drugs were factors in the crash, nor whether any of the victims were wearing seatbelts.