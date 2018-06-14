Montana Fish and Wildlife’s Carol Endicott joined Montana This Morning today to discuss the work being done for the Yellowstone Cutthroat trout population.
In addition to our private landowner partners who are essential to the success of the project, Endicott would like to acknowledge the following organizations who are partners in Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout conservation in the upper Yellowstone:
- National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, specifically Bring Back the Natives
- Montana Trout Unlimited
- Jackson Hole One Fly
- Future Fisheries Improvement Program
- Joe Brooks Chapter of Trout Unlimited
- International Federation of Fly Fishers
- Bighorn River Alliance
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish passage program
- U. S. Forest Service – Custer Gallatin National Forest
- Park Conservation District
- Upper Yellowstone Watershed Group
- Western Native Trout Initiative
- Montana Trout Foundation
- Church Universal and Triumphant
- Mountain Sky Guest Ranch
- Montana Department of Transportation
Reporting by Chet Layman for MTN News