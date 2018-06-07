Home News This Week with Fish and Wildlife: Life jacket safety and rules News This Week with Fish and Wildlife: Life jacket safety and rules By MTN News - June 7, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Capt. Adam Pankratz joins Chet Layman to discuss the rules and importance of wearing life jackets while enjoying Montana’s waterways. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 90 Degrees and Snow This Weekend Capital Hill Mall owners plan to demolish mall building, redevelop property Sherbondy enters plea to charges of of “selling his stepchildren” for $800 a month LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply