Widespread rain and thunderstorms are rolling through Montana today. Most of eastern and central has been categorized as having a “Marginal” Risk of severe thunderstorms developing, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. The late afternoon/ early evening hours are when these storms will really pick up in strength in southwestern Montana. As they push through central Montana and into the eastern plains, they will become even stronger. Our weather will clear up for the morning commute on Friday, but another quick- moving round of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon is not out of the question in southern Montana.

This weekend is going to be a mixed bag of weather- rain, thunderstorms, and even SNOW (!!) are possible. Saturday and Sunday will be rainy for most locations in western Montana, and after a cold front moves through on Sunday, things will cool off significantly. If the thought of snow in June makes you shiver, just stay below 6000 feet on Sunday, and you should be good! But, keep that in mind if you’re planning any outdoor activities this weekend.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander