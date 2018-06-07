Widespread rain and thunderstorms are rolling through Montana today.  Most of eastern and central has been categorized as having a “Marginal” Risk of severe thunderstorms developing, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.  The late afternoon/ early evening hours are when these storms will really pick up in strength in southwestern Montana.  As they push through central Montana and into the eastern plains, they will become even stronger.  Our weather will clear up for the morning commute on Friday, but another quick- moving round of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon is not out of the question in southern Montana.

This weekend is going to be a mixed bag of weather- rain, thunderstorms, and even SNOW (!!) are possible.  Saturday and Sunday will be rainy for most locations in western Montana, and after a cold front moves through on Sunday, things will cool off significantly.  If the thought of snow in June makes you shiver, just stay below 6000 feet on Sunday, and you should be good! But, keep that in mind if you’re planning any outdoor activities this weekend.

Have a great day!

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleOrphaned owlets released into wild
Next articleSevere Thunderstorm Warning in Fergus County
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY