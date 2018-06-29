A supercell storm produced at least five tornadoes on Thursday night in southeast Montana and into the far northwest of South Dakota.

Roger Hill of SevereStudios captured video of one of the tornadoes near Albion in Carter County.

The same complex was responsible for hail and wind damage across North Dakota into northern Minnesota.

There were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The National Weather Service in Billings says that “storms produced large hail, damaging winds, and one particularly intense storm over Carter County was tornadic between 730 pm and 830 pm.”

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News