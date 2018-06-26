<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – More than $66,000 was raised for Gallatin Valley Land Trust use on local trails thanks to its annual Summer Trails Challenge fundraiser.

Local businesses match money for every mile trail users walk, run or bike. This year dozens of businesses pooled together $66,000 which was all awarded because trail users logged more than 67,000 miles.

There was a setback on the week prior to closing out the challenge when GVLT discovered 10,000 miles were falsely logged and removed them.

“We weren’t sure we would do it with less than a week to go, but this community is awesome and rallied,” said GVLT Director Penelope Pierce.

This is the third year GVLT has held its fundraiser. Funds go towards enhancing and expanding local trails.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News