

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls High School campus is undergoing several changes.

One change is the construction of a building that will connect the gymnasium to the main school building, eliminating the road passing through campus.

Crews with The Good Wood Guys and AJ’s Tree and Landscape Service began cutting down trees on Monday to make room for the project.

“One of the things we’re going to do with some of the lumber is bring it back to the schools and bring it to the shops so they can have something to build their projects with a little history to it,” said Chris Crocker, owner of The Good Wood Guys. “We’re going to build some of the benches in the new building with these logs, as well, and keep the wood back in the community.”

They will hold sawmill demonstrations at The Good Wood Guys store, located at 816 20th Street North, every Friday in June at 2 p.m.

The first batch of wood from the school will be milled this Friday.

-Kaley Collins reporting for MTN