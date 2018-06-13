BILLINGS- Donald Trump Jr. will be in Billings one week from Friday to deliver the keynote address to the Republican Party’s Platform Convention Dinner.

The news was announced Tuesday by the campaign of Matt Rosendale, the Republicans’ candidate for U.S. Senate.

In addition to Trump Jr., Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Congressman Greg Gianforte and Rosendale will also speak at the convention.

The GOP dinner will be held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

This will be a return trip to Montana for Trump Jr.

Last spring, Trump Jr. made several campaign stops in Montana to campaign for Gianforte during Montana’s special congressional election.