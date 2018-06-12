

BOZEMAN – A 19-year old man is recovering in Bozeman after being shot on Sunday while two suspects are behind bars.

Police responded to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital at around 5 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a young man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his legs.

The victim had been asleep at a residence on the southeast side of town when a suspect came into the house at approximately 4:20 a.m. and shot him in the legs once with a .223 round.

The victim could not see who shot him, and the suspect left the scene. The victim received surgery on his legs and is recovering at the hospital.

Detectives began an investigation into the shooting and ultimately identified Bozeman resident Chad C. Jackson, 20 years old, as the suspect. Jackson had been at the residence earlier in the evening and had a verbal altercation with the victim.

Officers were initially unable to find Jackson and issued an ‘attempt to locate’ alert to law enforcement agencies in surrounding jurisdictions requesting assistance.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Monday, the Rexburg, Idaho, Police Department located and arrested Jackson without incident. He is being charged and held in jail on a charge of assault with a weapon.

A second Bozeman man, Hunter S. Cruz, 19 years old, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice in connection with the case for assisting Jackson and is being held in jail on this charge.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public related to these arrests.