HELENA – Two Helena defendants are charged with two felonies.

Catherine A. Plouffe and Chanda A. Kirkland were arrested Thursday and charged with burglary and theft.

Charging documents state police were called to a local storage unit, where it was found unlocked and empty. The victim reported their truck had been taken.

The manager of the storage facility was called, and provided surveillance video from Monday, which showed the vehicle being driven out of the unit, with the female occupant visible.

On Thursday, a officer noticed a similar vehicle at Lucky Lil’s, which had a different license plate and obscured VIN, as well as a removed ignition cylinder.

36 year-old Plouffe and 29 year-old Kirkland were found just outside the casino, where they were arrested.

Plouffe was on probation, and had three prior warrants from municipal court.

Plouffe’s bond in the case has been set at $45,000.

Kirkland’s bond in the case has been set at $20,000.

A hearing is scheduled for June 15th.