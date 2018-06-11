

GREAT FALLS- Two people were rescued on Sunday morning after spending the night along Belt Creek.

Emergency crews were first called to an area near Sluice Boxes State Park on Saturday evening for reports of two people who had not returned from a rafting trip.

According to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and search and rescue units were dispatched.

On Sunday morning around 6 a.m., additional units arrived along with air assistance from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Great Falls Police Department.

Two kayak units and a raft from Fish, Wildlife and Parks located the two individuals upstream around 9:30 a.m.

It is unknown at this time how the raft got away from the individuals. Their names have not been released and their health conditions are unknown.