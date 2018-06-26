MISSOULA – Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was at Bayern Brewing Monday in Missoula to honor the life of Rebecca Romero.

Romero was struck and killed in a hit and run incident near Lowell School on June 17.

She was a recent graduate from the University of Montana and had already enrolled to be in the Montana National Guard.

Members of the Montana National Guard were on hand to present Romero’s family with a flag and to pay tribute to their fallen comrade.

Daniel Grady is accused of hitting Romero with his vehicle and is still in jail on a $100,000 bond.