MISSOULA – College is the first step toward a professional career for many young academics and many incoming University of Montana freshmen are in town to take part in a two day orientation program.

Students are being split into groups based on their field of study so that they can familiarize themselves with the campus.

The orientation began Thursday with breakfast at the Food Zoo and then the students had some time to relax and enjoy the campus on their own.

Alumni advisors — along with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar — toured the campus as well ensuring that students knew what to do and where to go.

“I am very hyped, I took a year off…I have had a year to hype up,” incoming freshman Evan Smith said. “I’m surrounded by super lovely beautiful people it’s gonna be a great year. I can feel it.”

“It’s good to meet so many new people come of course always, but definitely, that’s my favorite part improbably what people should look forward to most,” added fellow incoming freshman Mikayla Sprague.

“I was never aware of the amount of activities, the amount of clubs, groups — resources that the school has. It’s really cool to know that there’s a really big help system and a really big community here. It’s really cool,” incoming freshman Wesley Rolle told us.

Students will be able to register for classes on Friday and finish up the first round of orientation for the class of 2022.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News