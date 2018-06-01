MISSOULA – The University of Montana is playing host this week to a trio of finalists for the Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Communications slot.

A series of open forums will be held on the Missoula campus over the next few days. All of the meetings will be held from 4 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. in the UC Theater.

Below is a list of the scheduled meetings and links to candidate-provided information:

Catherine Cole – Open Forum on Thursday, May 31

Jim Hundrieser – Open Forum on Monday, June 4

William Plate – Open Forum on Wednesday, June 6

Search Committee Chair Matt Riley says in an email sent out to the campus community that., “I encourage all members of the University and Missoula communities to attend and provide feedback to the committee.

An update on the hiring process can be found here. Feedback can be provided to UM by clicking here.

The new Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Communications will serve as “the University’s chief enrollment strategist, communications authority, and outreach planner,” according to a posting on the UM website.

“The person in this position will work directly with the President, Provost, and other members of the President’s cabinet to provide insightful, innovative, and strategic leadership in all facets of institutional priorities and initiatives relative to student enrollment, University communications, and targeted outreach efforts,” the job posting continues.