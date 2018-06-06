GREAT FALLS- Unofficial results show Jesse Slaughter ahead of incumbent Bob Edwards in the Democratic primary for Cascade County Sheriff.

Bob Rosipal is running unopposed in the Republican primary, so Slaughter will face off against Rosipal in the general election on November 6th.

Current vote tally as of 11:15 p.m.

Jesse Slaughter: 5,587 (54%)

Bob Edwards: 4,047 (39%)

George Kynett: 800 (8%)

Write-In: 30

The Cascade County Elections Office says that there are still provisional ballots to be counted and write-in names to be tallied, but the above figures represent about 99% of all ballots.