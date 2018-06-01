Lately, you may have noticed the absence of our colleague and friend Dennis Carlson.

We wanted to let you know that Dennis is taking extended leave for treatment, following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Dennis is currently seeking care from some of the best doctors in the nation, and plans to return to the desk as soon as possible.

Please keep him in your thoughts, and join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

Dennis tells us he and his family are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the community over the past few days.