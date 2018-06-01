GREAT FALLS – Students at Valley View Elementary School strutted their stuff on the dance floor in Great Falls on Thursday in a Jitterbug competition.

Valley View teacher Shane Maurer says his background in the swing dance style is one of the reasons why the school decided to introduce the jitterbug into physical education classes three years ago.

The 14 couples were judged in three categories: technique, difficulty, presentation, and attire, with awards for the final three couples.

Although the performances were critiqued on knowledge and style, the competition celebrated the students’ progress and passion for dancing.

First Interstate Bank presented the first-place team with $30, and the second-place team with $20.

There were also drawings for admission to the Electric City Water Park, and a gift card for Howard’s Pizza.

Here are the results of Thursday’s event:

First Place: Ashlyn Jarrett and Kale Baumann

Second Place: Lily Jones and Garret Bodily

Third Place: Iris Frates-Stone and Maya McNight

Best Dressed: Kalia Durocher and Lexy Fleming