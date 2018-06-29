HELENA – Montana State Parks says that vandals caused damage to Spring Meadow State Park on the night of June 25 or the morning of June 26.

According to officials, picnic tables were torn from the ground and thrown into the lake, numerous irrigation system sprinkler heads were broke off, new signs were bent, and trash cans were emptied and thrown into the lake.

Helena Area State Parks Manager Craig Putchat said it’s unfortunate that those responsible for the vandalism felt the need to destroy something that is enjoyed by so many.

Caretaker of the park Tod Fetty said, “It hurts because there are so many people that really love this park and when they see the damage it really breaks their heart.”

Park officials want to thank the community for their support and good wishes in response to the vandalism.

Montana State Parks is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the vandalism and anyone with information should contact TIPMONT at 1-800-847-6668. Callers can remain anonymous if they want.