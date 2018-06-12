GREAT FALLS- The woman who died on Saturday in a murder-suicide in Great Falls has been identified as Ronda Dee “Roxie” Ray of Great Falls.

Michael “Mick” Willey of Lincoln has been identified as the other person who died.

Both were taken to Benefis Health System and later pronounced dead.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki confirmed on Monday that it was a murder-suicide. Each died from a single gunshot wound.

Ray was 42 years old; Willey was 56.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at a home on the 700 block of 20th Street North.

According to the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch, Willey had been arrested twice in recent weeks after allegedly punching a woman – fracturing her skull and bones in her face – and violating a no-contact order. We have not yet been able to confirm whether the woman in that case was Ray.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Willey was convicted on a charge of assault with a weapon in Lewis & Clark County in 2017 and received a three-year deferred sentenced.

The GFPD released the following information on Monday afternoon:

June 9, 2018 at 0331 hours 911 dispatchers at the Great Falls and Cascade County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a disturbance occurring in the 700 block of 20th Street North. Officers arrived to find a female and a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Benefis Emergency Department where they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

We are in the early stages of this investigation and may release further pertinent information at a later date. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office may release the names of the deceased when their coroner’s investigation concludes.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of all involved, and to the officers and emergency personnel from the responding agencies, including: CC/GF Emergency Communications Center, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Emergency Services, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Victim-Witness Assistance Services, and DPHHS – Division of Family Services.

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN