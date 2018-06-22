HELENA – A video captured Thursday by opponents of a proposed tired shredding facility outside Winston appears to show the business violating a state order to stop dumping tires at the facility.

The video, shot by a member of the Winston Tire Shredding Opposition group, appears to show a pick-up truck dumping a trailer full of tires onto the site Thursday evening.

Two Brothers Tires, LLC, a Belgrade-based company which operates the site, was ordered this month​ by the Department of Environmental Quality to stop dumping tires at that location until a decision is made on a permit to establish a tire recycling facility on the property.

Since capturing the tire dumping on video, members of the opposition group said they’ve sent the video and formal complaints to DEQ and are awaiting a response.

DEQ told MTN News Friday that the cease and desist order still stands and no permit to gather more tires has been issued.

John Willoughby, leader of the opposition group, said seeing more tires come to the site has been frustrating.

“It’s very irritating. To me it shows a wanton disregard for the laws of the state of Montana and its citizens,” Willoughby said.

MTN reached out to Two Brothers Tires for comment but did not hear back as of news time.

According to Willoughby, representatives and a lawyer with the company will be present at a meeting of opposition members at Big Bull Bar and Grill in Winston on June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

“I strongly encourage anybody in the community – not just Broadwater County – to show up,” Willoughby said.

Two Brothers Tires is also expected to answer questions at a Broadwater County Commission meeting scheduled for July 2 at 11 a.m. at 515 Broadway St. in Townsend.