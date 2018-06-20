MISSOULA – A recount for the Republican primary in House District 92 in Missoula County is underway.

The GOP candidates in HD 92 are Incumbent Mike Hopkins and “D.J.” Derrick Smith.

According to the Missoula County Elections Office, “the spread between the top two candidates on the Republican ballot in HD 92 is four votes.”

The latest numbers from the Montana Secretary of State show Democratic candidates Lee Bridges with 703 votes and Duane Schlabach with 609 votes.

The Missoula County Canvass Board is opting for a recount because six voters received the wrong ballot on Election Day.

Missoula County officials say the error occurs when a polling place has multiple house districts for a polling place.

Some voters at their polling place cast one ballot while other voters at the polling place vote on a different ballot.

Six voters voted the Clinton 89 ballot style instead of voting the Clinton 92 ballot style in this case.