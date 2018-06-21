BILLINGS- Two women were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash involving a kangaroo west of Dodson.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Finley told MTN News he heard of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2 in Blaine County on Wednesday morning.

When he arrived at the hospital to speak with the two occupants, the driver told him she had swerved because there was a kangaroo in the road.

Finley said both he and the nurses laughed, thinking the driver was ‘just out of it.’

When he arrived on the crash scene to investigate, Finley noticed a kangaroo in the ditch about 40 yards away. The kangaroo was uninjured from what he could tell.

Finley said he was told there was a kangaroo farm in the area, which is where the animal may have come from, but said he has been unable to locate it.

He added that authorities also do not know where the kangaroo is.

Both women have since been released from the hospital.

Reporting by Samantha Harrelson for MTN News