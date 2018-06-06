BILLINGS – The United States Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be-on-the-Lookout) for Robert Douglas Brown.

Brown is wanted by the Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force for a felony escape charge.

Brown is described as a 39-year-old white male who stands 6′ tall, weighs 203 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos and is known to use the aliases of Robert Douglas Brown II, Robert D Brown II, Rd Brown III, Robert Douglas Brown III, Robert Brown, and Rd Brown.

Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call the Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or their local law enforcement.

State prison records show that Brown was sentenced for criminal endangerment out of Missoula County in 2015.

Brown was charged with felony escape after walking away from the Butte Pre-Release Center in May.