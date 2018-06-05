<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy Tuesday!

The warmest weather since early September is not far off. The next several days will have above average temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. While a few isolated thunderstorms will move through the state on Wednesday, Thursday’s thunderstorm activity will be much higher. Storms will be widespread through the state, with a chance for severe storms in eastern Montana. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, but isolated thunderstorms over and near the mountains will pop again in the afternoon and evening. Saturday is when the warmest temperatures in nearly 9 months will move in. Highs will climb into the 80s and lower 90s. However, a strong cold front will move into western Montana late in the day. Isolated strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front. This cold front will slowly move through the state on Sunday. Behind it, wind and much cooler temperatures will move through. In fact, there could be a 20-30 drop from Saturday’s highs to Sunday’s highs. Rain and wind will spread through western and central Montana on Sunday. Snow will fall down to near 6000′ by Sunday evening, with some wet flakes possibly mixing below 5000′ by Monday morning. Be prepared for this significant weather event if you are planning on being outside this weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz