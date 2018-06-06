<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

We’ve had a clear start to this Wednesday morning here in Montana, but the threat of scattered showers + thunderstorms this afternoon and evening still looms ahead. The main areas that will see afternoon precipitation are central and southwestern Montana, especially Lewistown. However, the highest chance of severe weather is off to our South in Wyoming and a very small portion of southern Montana.

Although we are expecting more scattered showers through this week, river levels are finally lowering after weeks of continuous flood warnings in Montana. The only river that is still under a flood warning is the Yellowstone River. This warning is valid until Friday morning.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander