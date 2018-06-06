We’ve had a clear start to this Wednesday morning here in Montana, but the threat of scattered showers + thunderstorms this afternoon and evening still looms ahead.  The main areas that will see afternoon precipitation are central and southwestern Montana, especially Lewistown.  However, the highest chance of severe weather is off to our South in Wyoming and a very small portion of southern Montana.

Although we are expecting more scattered showers through this week, river levels are finally lowering after weeks of continuous flood warnings in Montana.   The only river that is still under a flood warning is the Yellowstone River.  This warning is valid until Friday morning.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

