<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The FLOOD WARNING in central Montana continues this morning, although river levels have slightly decreased overnight. Later today, more scattered showers through central Montana are expected, which will keep water levels high. Thursday will bring the potential for stronger storms, heavier rainfall, and increased flooding.

Thursday is the first day of summer and will have the longest number of daylight hours of the year. However, the first week or so of this summer does not look like typical summer weather. Rainfall and likely flooding are in the forecast for the next few days.

We’ll have the latest on the flooding situation as things progress this week.

Story continues below



Stay safe out there.

Katie Alexander