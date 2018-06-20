The FLOOD WARNING in central Montana continues this morning, although river levels have slightly decreased overnight.  Later today, more scattered showers through central Montana are expected, which will keep water levels high. Thursday will bring the potential for stronger storms, heavier rainfall, and increased flooding.

Thursday is the first day of summer and will have the longest number of daylight hours of the year.  However, the first week or so of this summer does not look like typical summer weather.  Rainfall and likely flooding are in the forecast for the next few days.

We’ll have the latest on the flooding situation as things progress this week.

Story continues below

Stay safe out there.

Katie Alexander

Previous articleFearsome Flooding Once Again
Next articleFlyover captures scope of flooding in Augusta
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY