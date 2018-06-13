

Lots of rain is what happens when energy from Alaska meets up with tropical moisture in Montana. This storm is still a few days away, but I’d plan on a wet weekend no matter what. Until then, enjoy partly cloudy skies and near normal temperatures. Thursday will have some clouds and a few light showers in the morning but sunshine will break through the clouds in the afternoon making for a pretty nice day. There will be gusty afternoon winds up to 30mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday will also start out partly cloudy and dry, but a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Rain will become widespread by Saturday morning and continue for most of the day. It really will be a rainy, windy, chilly and nasty day for much of the state. Sunday won’t be much better, but there could be a few hours where it doesn’t rain, especially up on the Hi-Line and around the Flathead Valley area. Areas of rain will continue Monday and Tuesday as well. The low pressure will get cut off from the jet stream and sit over the northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest for days. This will keep clouds and precipitation around all the way until Wednesday of next week possibly.

Enjoy the sun while we have it.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz