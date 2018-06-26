What a beautiful day across Big Sky Country! Last year on this date, high temperatures were well up into the 90s for most towns. This year some places haven’t even hit 90 yet. Wildfires down to the south continue to burn, with a fire near Durango, Colorado being the largest fire of the year so far. This is an area under extreme drought which is contributing to the wildfire conditions and rapid growth. On the flip side, Montana is just drying out from its latest round of flooding. Wednesday will be a gorgeous day as well before the beginning of another stormy stretch. After a cool start in the 30s and 40s, afternoon highs will reach the 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will come through Montana on Thursday with a return of thunderstorms. Eastern Montana could have several severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state. Highs will be much cooler, down in the 60s. Some snow may fly in the higher elevations above 8,000′. Showers will continue on Saturday, however some sun will poke through the clouds at times. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a few scattered showers still moving through the state.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist