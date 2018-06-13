<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a very chilly Tuesday, today’s temperatures are already starting off much warmer. Highs will be up in the 70s and 80s (approaching 90!) across Montana, although it will still be quite a windy day, with more cloud cover than yesterday. There could be some storms moving through central Montana later today, but that is not likely to become severe.

Earlier this week, Thursday and Friday looked like storms were more likely, but as we’re approaching those days, the weather is looking drier. Saturday and Sunday will still be rainy, thanks in part to moisture from Hurricane Bud off the coast of Mexico.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander