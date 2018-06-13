After a very chilly Tuesday, today’s temperatures are already starting off much warmer.  Highs will be up in the 70s and 80s (approaching 90!) across Montana, although it will still be quite a windy day, with more cloud cover than yesterday.  There could be some storms moving through central Montana later today, but that is not likely to become severe.

Earlier this week, Thursday and Friday looked like storms were more likely, but as we’re approaching those days, the weather is looking drier.  Saturday and Sunday will still be rainy, thanks in part to moisture from Hurricane Bud off the coast of Mexico.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

