

HELENA- Convicted burglar Jory Strizich is appealing his case to the Montana Supreme Court and wants his sentence reconsidered.

Strizich was involved in a burglary and shooting outside Wolf Creek on December 28, 2016.

Strizich and his co-defendant, Caleb Daniels, were burglarizing a cabin when the owner of the cabin arrived at the property.

In the confrontation with the cabin owner that followed, Daniels and the cabin owner exchanged gunshots. Strizich was wounded during the exchange.

At trial, Strizich was found guilty by a jury of aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of dangerous drugs and was sentenced to 45 years in the Montana State Prison.

Caleb Daniels received a 120-year sentence for his involvement in the burglary and shootout.