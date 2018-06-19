BOZEMAN – A woman arrested on Sunday for obstructing justice now faces a further charge after police found chemicals and equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine in her impounded vehicle.

Jessica Ann Coombs, 37, appeared Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court on a felony charge of operating an unlawful clandestine laboratory. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Coombs was already in custody for allegedly providing a Gallatin County deputy sheriff with a false name and date of birth. The deputy stated in court documents that he spotted Coombs and another man in a vehicle around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night parked at the East Gallatin/Cherry River fishing access site on Springhill Road.

The deputy approached the vehicle as the access site is day use only. When he encountered Coombs and the other man, she reportedly said she did not have a driver’s license or another form of ID. Court documents state that she hesitated before giving her name and date of birth, and the deputy warned her that providing false information would be considered obstructing a peace officer.

The deputy stated that Coombs gave her name as “Jessica Anne Youngs” and a false date of birth after being warned. After he was able to confirm her identity, he arrested Coombs and transported her to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

On Monday, police obtained a search warrant for Coombs’ vehicle. According to court documents, they found reaction vessels, used tubing, drain cleaner, ammonium salt, and lithium batteries. The deputy stated he confirmed with Missouri River Drug Task Force that these materials are used to produce meth using the “one pot” method.

Coombs’ next court date is set for July 13.