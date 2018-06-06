BILLINGS – The woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Billings has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Tesha Dawn Williams, 22, was arraigned in district court on Wednesday, she plead not guilty to all charges against her.

Williams was initially charged with negligent vehicular assault, but the charge was amended after the victim, identified as Sterling Bruder-Dominquez, died over the weekend. She is charged with a total of three felonies, and two misdemeanors.

The incident occurred on May 29 in the area of 8th Street West near Alderson Avenue.

According to court documents, when officers arrived on scene he found a Bruder-Dominquez on the ground. There was a woman with him, but she was uninjured.

The woman told police she and Bruder-Dominquez were walking down 8th Street West when they heard squealing tires. Moments later, Bruder-Dominquez was hit from behind by a vehicle.

Bruder-Dominquez was transported to the hospital where e died of his injuries five days later.

Documents state Williams had fled the scene and was located by an MSU-Billings police officer about 2 miles away from the scene driving eastbound in a westbound lane.

The officer noted Williams appeared to be disoriented and was displaying multiple signs of intoxication. Her vehicle had damage along the driver’s side and her windshield was smashed. Officers then noticed what appeared to be blood on the front of the car.

Documents state officers located a yellow piece of plastic near where the initial collision happened that matched a damaged area on Williams yellow Mustang.

Williams was transported to the DUI Center, where police say she became non-compliant and refused to enter the building.

Eventually, officers were able to get a breath test. Court documents state her BAC was a .223, almost three times the legal driving limit.

Documents state Williams eventually began to answer officers questions. She denied hitting anything and said any damage on her car was done before she bought it, or done by her ex-boyfriends current girlfriend.

She is being held at the Yellowstone County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Reporting by Samantha Harrelson for MTN News