ST REGIS – A woman in her 50’s died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash near St. Regis.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 27.

MHP Trooper Trebor Karsh says the woman — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the guardrail.

Story continues below



Karsh says speed and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The MHP is still looking into the cause of the crash.

Reporting by Mahkia Clark for MTN News