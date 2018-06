BIG TIMBER – Park County authorities are investigating a fatal crash where a vehicle was found in the Boulder River south of Big Timber.

Park County Deputy Coroner Richard Wood said in a news release that Cheryl Lynn Adams, 58 of Park County, died in the June 15 crash.

The woman’s vehicle was found in the river by campers, Wood said.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Park County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash. No other information was released.