WEST YELLOWSTONE – A woman who was reportedly thrown from a horse and injured was rescued Tuesday near Lower Whits Lake near West Yellowstone.

The call for help was first received by the West Yellowstone Police Department shortly before 3 p.m.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old rider from Indiana appeared to be in extreme pain and was complaining of neck, back, shoulder, and head pain. The Air Idaho medic was able to administer pain medication before the patient was packaged onto the wheeled litter. Rescuers then transported the woman to the Air Idaho helicopter, which then transported her to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for evaluation.

Lower Whits Lake is located 10 miles north of West Yellowstone.

Rescuers from the Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3), Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and a helicopter from Air Idaho Rescue responded to the incident.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind people on horseback adventures in Montana’s backcountry to keep an eye out for hazards such as unsecured gear or belongings that can suddenly fall, causing your horse to react.

“Horseback riding can be very enjoyable and safe but always remember that the horse has a mind of its own,” he said in a press release.