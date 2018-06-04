GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says that at about 4 p.m. on Monday, the body of a female was found in the river at Ryan Dam by employees of Ryan Dam.

The body was recovered by members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards says that, at this time, the identity of the female is not known.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Tuesday to try and determine the cause of death and positive identification.

Edwards says at this point, they do not know if the body is that of Brittany Roberts, who is reported to have fallen into the river on Monday, April 23rd.

(MAY 1, 2018) Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday night i Absarokee to remember and honor the woman presumed to have drowned in the Missouri River near Great Falls last week.

Brittney Roberts, 21, was seen in the river last Monday. Her body has not been recovered.Brittney Roberts

Family was able to identify it was indeed Roberts by a shoe recovered during the search efforts.

Witnesses saw Roberts near the caboose on the River’s Edge Trail before she was spotted in the water coming toward Black Eagle Dam by dam workers. The dam workers said they tried to help the woman but the current was too strong and she went through the dam.

Search and rescue crews spent most of Monday looking for Roberts and have been back out on the water and along the shore six times since then trying to find her.

The search has been hampered by weather and debris in the water.

Her father spoke at the vigil. “This has truly, I hate to put it like this, one of the happiest nights I’ve had in seven days right here right now. I feel all the love. I can feel the warmth of the light right now. I haven’t felt it in seven days. These seven days have felt like seven years to me.”

After the vigil, her father posted on Facebook: “Thank you everyone for coming out to Brittneys Vigil tonight . I felt the warm tender love from everyone who was there and the ones that were there in mind and spirit . You guys are giving me the strength I need to get up every morning and say today is the day that God has given to me . Baby girl we will put your body to rest . Daddy loves you.”

Roberts leaves behind a 1 1/2-year old son, and a fiancee.

Memorials can be made at Altana Federal Credit Union in Brittney’s name or by mail Brittney Robert Memorial, c/o Angela Kallevig, Altana, P.O. Box 143, Columbus, MT 59019 to help the family with expenses.