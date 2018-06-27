Today is the day.  Open up the windows, get outside, or simply take a moment to enjoy the summer weather that we have because it’s not going to last much longer! Thursday will kick off yet another stormy weekend for us.  Showers will start to trickle in late Thursday morning, picking up strength in the afternoon and evening hours.  In southwestern and southern locations in the state, these storms have the potential to develop into severe thunderstorms, with lighting, high winds, and hail.  The moisture will continue on Friday and through the weekend, although we will get some patches of sunshine here and there. While we all wish that this nice weather would fall on the weekend, remember that the moisture is much-needed as we head into the beginning of fire season.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

