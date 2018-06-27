<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

Today is the day. Open up the windows, get outside, or simply take a moment to enjoy the summer weather that we have because it’s not going to last much longer! Thursday will kick off yet another stormy weekend for us. Showers will start to trickle in late Thursday morning, picking up strength in the afternoon and evening hours. In southwestern and southern locations in the state, these storms have the potential to develop into severe thunderstorms, with lighting, high winds, and hail. The moisture will continue on Friday and through the weekend, although we will get some patches of sunshine here and there. While we all wish that this nice weather would fall on the weekend, remember that the moisture is much-needed as we head into the beginning of fire season.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander