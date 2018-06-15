GREAT FALLS – You just might be the next owner of the Woods Bay Grill in Bigfork. The restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner to travelers along Highway 35, is holding an essay contest for anyone interested in continuing the restaurant’s legacy.

People who are interested must pay $150 and write a 300-word essay explaining why they want to own the cafe.

The contest began several months ago, but on June 14th, the owners posted on Facebook that they have not yet received enough entries, and have extended the contest through the summer, with a new deadline set for September 30th, 2018. This will hopefully give us enough time to collect enough entries to complete the contest.

The essay must demonstrate the applicant’s experience in the restaurant industry and the desire to run a successful business as well as become a member of the Woods Bay community.

The Woods Bay community is located in the heart of the Flathead Valley and situated on the northeast shore of Flathead Lake.

Woods Bay is 51 miles south of Glacier National Park and 20 miles from Kalispell.

The family-owned restaurant started in 2004 after sisters Terry Browning and Margaret Davis-Stiger decided to create a restaurant that reminded them of home. In 2005, they were joined by Terry’s daughter Leslie.

The restaurant uses locally-grown and made Montana products whenever possible. The sausage, beef, buffalo, and elk burgers come from Lower Valley Processing Company five miles south of Kalispell.

The sisters are ready to move on and were inspired by the Center Lovell Inn’s story. Now, they hope to find someone with the same desire and passion to take over the Grill.

The owners will review the initial applications and pass the top 50 entries to a panel of judges. The panel will then choose the next owner.

To view the online entry form, click here. For the official rules and entry form for the mail-in essay, visit here.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. The submission deadline is June 15, 2018. For a complete list of official rules for the essay contest, please visit the Woods Bay Grill’s website.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News