BUTTE – Butte police received a large donation from a local car dealership so its canine unit can ride in style.
Mile High Dodge in Butte cut $11,000 for a specially designed Dodge Durango that will be used by Butte’s K-9 officer and his dog Blue. The vehicle has been modified so Blue will be safe and comfortable while on patrol.
“It’s got a heat alarm system, so if it gets too hot in the summertime, the car automatically goes alert. I’ve got a pager on my belt so it alerts me, the windows automatically roll down, I’ve got some safety fans that automatically kick on and I know to get to the vehicle and get him out immediately,” said K-9 Officer Steve Honer.
Blue has been with the force for two years and helped on numerous felony drug arrests and searches.
Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News