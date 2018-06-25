HELENA – A 30 year-old Helena man is facing a charge of felony assault on a minor.

According to court documents, Nicholas Germain Worsley was caring for a five year-old on the night of June 20th.

Early the next morning, the child woke up their parent, and said that Worsley had struck them.

Court records say the child had marks and swelling around the right eye, and bruising on the cheek.

An emergency room doctor said the injury was consistent with an open-hand strike.

While talking with investigators, Worsley denied hitting the child.

His bond has been set at $20,000.