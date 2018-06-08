MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – More than 440,000 people visited Yellowstone in May, marking the busiest May on record, according to park officials.

The park hosted 446,875 visits in May 2018, which is more than a 6 percent increase over last year (419,635 visits) and surpasses May 2016 (444,630 visits) as the busiest May ever in Yellowstone.

So far in 2018, the park has hosted 570,823 visits, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year. The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2018 is 37 percent higher than five years ago in 2014.

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.