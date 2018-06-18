<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – Heavy rain has not deterred the Helena YMCA campers today as they began their quest to walk the equivalent length the state for “The Montana Trek Tour”.

Montana YMCA summer camp participants will be wearing pedometers from Jun 18-22 with the goal of walking over 850 miles.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our campers to get active in a fun way and work with their peers across the state to achieve our shared goal of walking 859 miles,” said David Smith, CEO of the Helena Family YMCA. “We are excited to encourage walking in both Helena and Montana, starting one camper at a time.”

The step-trackers were provided by a grant from the CDC to promote walking and walk-able communities.

Helena YMCA Day Camp Director Meredith Antonietti say it’s been amazing to see how excited the kids are for the event and just how much they’ve been getting into the spirit.

“The reason we got the grant is to help with a problem that we’re having in the U.S. and part of that problem is not being active,”says Antonietti, “So we’re getting out kids up and active and moving as much as possible. “

The individual YMCAs in the state are also having a friendly competition to see which town can travel the furthest distance.

With only around 70 campers this week, the Helena YMCA is only a fraction of the size of Missoula and Bozeman but they say they will give it their best and try to win.