GREAT FALLS – Dancers from across Great Falls are stretching their muscles for a dance workshop.

Miss Linda’s School of Dance is hosting the five-day workshop in downtown Great Falls.

Students are able to learn ballet, tap, jazz, and hip hop from Sarah Dassinger, Wendy Masterson, and Miss Linda.

Miss Linda even brought in guest instructor Hector Guerrero from Los Angeles.

Guerrero is an instructor at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy and does teaching and choreographing around the United States.

Harper Gardener has been dancing with the school for ten years and she says the workshop is her favorite part.

“It’s really cool, because you get to meet new people from different backgrounds. In the end, you end up learning things from these different people and these different styles of dance. It’s really fun,” Gardener said.

After this workshop, Gardener will be headed to a month-long dance workshop in Maine.