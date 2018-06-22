BILLINGS – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will meet with local officials in Billings next Wednesday to discuss tax issues involving public lands.

Zinke will meet with city officials, county commissioners and representatives from Montana congressional officials from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 27 at the Stillwater Building at 316 N. 26th St., according to a news release from the Montana Association of Counties.

The discussion will center around the payment in lieu of taxes program, known as PILT. The program consists of payments made by the federal government to local governments to offset losses in property taxes from non-taxable federal boundaries within their boundaries.

Zinke is a former Montana congressman and is making other stops during his trip to Montana.