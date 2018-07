TURAH – One person died in a Sunday evening crash east of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Old Highway 10 near Turah.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Timberedge Drive and Old Highway 10, near the Turah exit off of Interstate 90.

Sunday’s fatal accident was the second of the weekend in the Missoula area.

A motorcyclist died near Lolo on Friday evening after crashing his motorcycle on US Highway 93 South.