MISSOULA – One of the two victims shot last Sunday on the Sentinel High School campus is now out of the hospital, but he’s now in custody on unrelated felony warrant.

The suspect in the case, 17-year-old Dylan Curtis Conat, is accused of shooting the two juveniles over drugs and is still being sought by law enforcement.

He’s described as white male, 5′ 8 with black hair and slim build. The Missoula Police Department made the decision not to release a photo of Conat because he does not have any significant distinguishing features and they are concerned they will receive multiple false reports from the public. Missoula Police believe he may be in the Missoula or surrounding areas.

The second victim remains in the hospital in unknown condition.