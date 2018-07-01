The Montana Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a crash in Phillips County on Thursday.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday. It happened near mile marker 500 of US Highway 2, several miles east of Saco.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this point.

Story continues below



We will update you when we get more information.

(UPDATE, Friday morning) A 30-year old woman from Glasgow died and two children were injured in the crash.

Phillips County Sheriff Scott Moran identified the woman as Kimberly Jessica Wilson.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle crash involved a 2004 GMC Yukon.

The woman and a 1-year old boy were properly restrained, according to the MHP, but a 6-year old boy was not.

The woman died at the scene; the two children have been taken to a hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that the vehicle was westbound when the driver drifted off of the road, and then overcorrected, got back on the road, and then overcorrected again.

The MHP says that the Yukon “rotated clockwise” three times before coming to rest upside down in a field.