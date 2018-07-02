HELENA – Two alert citizens are being credited with helping catch a pair of alleged thieves.

Clayton Carter and Shannon George appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Friday afternoon on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Court documents say early Thursday morning, a woman called 9-1-1 and reported witnessing a burglary on the 400 block of Lincoln Road.

Story continues below



When deputies arrived, they found the door had been pried open, broken glass, and an ATM with at least $5,000 was missing.

About a half hour later, dispatchers received another call from a man saying he just discovered people on his property on Marysville Road.

The people left in a car, but left behind a vehicle matching the one involved in the first burglary. Investigators say they found pieces of a broken ATM inside.

A deputy found a car matching the description from the second car and arrested George and Carter.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the case involved “great work by deputies, and great participation by citizens. This would not have happened, had we not worked in partnership with the community, or have that trust where they call right away. That’s what made the difference.”

George and Carter have been charged with felonies that include burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Bond for each of them has been set at $25,000.