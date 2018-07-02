MISSOULA – The second victim from the shooting that took place behind Sentinel High School on June 25th has been released from the hospital.

The victim, who is a juvenile, was also taken into custody upon his medical release because of a warrant that is unrelated to the shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect from that shooting, 17-year-old Dylan Conat.

Court documents state that Conat met the two victims while they were walking from Southgate Mall. The group of teenagers then stopped behind Sentinel were an altercation broke out and Conat ended up shooting the two.

Police ask that if you have information on the whereabouts of Conat to contact them immediately.

Story continues below



RELATED: 1 of 2 victims in shooting at Sentinel HS campus released from hospital